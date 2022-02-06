Quiet weather continues into the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you liked the forecast today, then you will love the forecast for the next few days! This quiet weather sticks around into the new work week.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay dry and mostly clear through tonight. Temperatures will be chilly as we fall into the upper-20s, so bundle up if you are headed out.

It will be a dry start to the work week on Monday! We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs reaching the upper-40s.

Into Monday night, we remain pretty quiet. Lows bottom out in the lower-20s.

Dry Streak Continues

This dry weather continues for much of the week.

We stay partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs staying in the mid-40s.

Highs will be a little warmer on Wednesday. We top out in the lower-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

We look to stay dry on Thursday, too. Highs reach the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds increase across the mountains on Friday. We stay partly sunny and mostly dry. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s.

A few showers are possible on Saturday with another cold front. Highs stay in the upper-40s.

Arctic air looks to return by Sunday. We stay dry and partly cloudy, but highs only reach the upper-20s.

