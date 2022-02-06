One Breathitt Countian aims to fight food insecurity in her community through nonprofit organization

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Hunger Alliance was created in 2020 to help Breathitt Countians in need of some extra assistance.

In December of 2020, Patsy Clair of Jackson was asked to distribute food boxes from a Perry County event to those in need in Breathitt County, but little did she know she would be inspired to do much more.

“I called Crystal Moore at the Quicksand Volunteer Fire Department and said, ‘Crystal, I have some food boxes and can I stop there and announce it on Facebook and can we distribute these here?’ She said yes, so that was the beginning of it,” said Clair.

Following that event and the devastating floods that impacted Breathitt County in early 2021, Patsy and a few of her friends began the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance to help those who deal with food insecurity.

“Once you start riding or you get out and see how people live and you see the struggles, when you talk to people and you listen... I just want to help,” she said.

Over the past year, the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance has developed an elderly food box program and is working to create other programs to help more people within the community.

“Our county needs this help,” said Belinda Oaks, a volunteer with the organization. “I think its gonna pay off for all of us. The blessing is going to be worth it all.”

If you or someone you know is 60 years-old or older and could benefit from the alliance’s elderly food box program, you can contact the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance on Facebook or call them at (859) 940-8002.

The alliance is always accepting volunteers as well.

