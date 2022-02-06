Oil spills from coal substation into river

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 2/6/22 UPDATE:

The WVDEP says they were notified of a spill resulting from an act of vandalism at a Lexington Coal Company facility on the Pond Fork Branch of the Little Coal River in Boone County.

Officials say vandals had opened a valve on a transformer, releasing mineral oil into a sediment pond on Jacks Branch of the Pond Fork. A Lexington representative closed the valve and shut off the inflow to the sediment pond upon arrival.

The Madison Fire Department placed mats down in Jacks Branch to help contain the spill. WVDEP inspectors were on site and collected samples above and below the pond outlet and no sheen or residue was visible. No fishkill has been observed.

WVDEP staff will be onsite over the coming days to conduct a stream assessment and ensure the spill is cleaned up.

ORIGINAL: According to the Van Fire Department, vandals drained a tank that holds 5,000 gallons of oil from a coal substation. Firefighters say the oil has leaked from sediment ponds into Pond Fork River near Madison.

Firefighters say at the scene they found the gate cut and the valve to the tank turned.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection was notified of a possible spill in the area and has an inspector en route to investigate the situation.

