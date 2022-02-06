Advertisement

New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement

The bill was introduced on January 3 and would expand the definition of “law enforcement officer” to include a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Tosin Fakile
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee legislature is considering a bill that will expand the definition of Law enforcement officers when it comes to certain firearm permit holders.

The bill is HB2554/SB2523, and it is raising eyebrows.

The bill was introduced on January 3 and would expand the definition of “law enforcement officer” to include a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit; provided that the license is not suspended, revoked, or expired, for purposes of authority to carry a firearm under certain circumstances.

Experts say that could be a problem because there’s a huge difference between enhanced handgun carry permit holders and Tennessee law enforcement officers.

“There’s a huge contrast between the number of hours of training,” said Melvin Brown, a retired Metro Police Lieutenant.

Brown says eight hours of training is required for an enhanced handgun carry permit. Officers and deputies get 12-24 weeks at the training academy and an additional 40 hours, annually.

“And included in that 40 hours is eight hours of firearms training qualifications,” Brown said.

“What if you have to be a sworn law enforcement officer to carry a firearm in a state courthouse. Is this going to expand it to where anyone with 8 hours of training and an enhanced carry permit can carry a loaded firearm into a state courthouse?” Brown said.

The bill would essentially amend a Tennessee code that gives businesses the power to prohibit firearms in buildings.

“If I read it correctly, it’s expanding the definition as it relates to being able to carry a firearm or have certain types of ammunition in private places that have the legal right to prohibit non-law enforcement officers from carrying,” Brown said. “The law gives the legislature the right to let businesses prohibit non-law enforcement from being armed. But if law enforcement could be armed, but do we want that same privilege to go to anyone that can go through 8 hours of training and get a permit and not have to train anymore,” he added.

Brown also believes the lack of proper training could be visible during intense situations in places where handguns were not allowed, if this bill passes

“If someone stands up in a theater and starts shooting, I’ll ask you, how many people do you want to stand up and start shooting back? One or two off-duty law enforcement officers or just anybody who had an 8-hour training permit,” Brown said.

The retired law enforcement officer said his advice to the bill’s sponsors is to talk to police departments, sheriff offices, and citizens groups.

“To hear both sides of the discussion because the state fraternal order of police, the police chief association of Tennessee, and sheriffs association, they may or may not all agree. And some citizens group about crime, they might have other ideas,” Brown said. “And if they merge all those ideas, they may come up with a bill that doesn’t do more harm than good, but without that input, we may very well end up with a final product that can do more harm than good,” he added.

