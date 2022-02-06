Lexington Parks and Rec features parks, centers named for historical Black figures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Parks and Recreation is celebrating Black History Month.

Several of the city’s parks and centers are named for historical African American figures. Each week of February, Parks & Rec will feature a different site and the leader for which it was named. History, quotes and historic photos will be posted on social media.

Dunbar Community Center Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Martin Luther King Park Feb. 6-12

Douglass Park Feb. 13-19

The Carver School Feb. 20-26

William Wells Brown Community Center Feb. 27 – Mar. 5

Adrienne Thakur, Deputy Director of Recreation for Lexington Parks and Recreations said she hopes the series of events start conversations.

“I really think that highlighting the historical significance and the impact of so many African Americans on our local history, not just on a national level, but on our local level is extremely important,” she said.

The Dunbar Community Center has been a second home for Thakur’s family.

“It was always known to be as a place where Black people could be educated during a time when there were not any educational safehouses,” she said.

It was the first Black high school in Lexington. Thakur said today, young people continue to find encouragement within its walls.

“It has a storied history in terms of basketball, and educating many of the significant Black citizens in Lexington,” Thakur said.

She said Lexington Parks and Rec hopes students will use the centers to continue making history.

“It can help students realize that they come from something something significant and something powerful, that they can carry that torch and grow that legacy as they become adults,” she said.

On Feb. 26, Artworks at the Carver School will host a free, print-making workshop for the public. Participants can make cards or wall art featuring quotes from Black Kentucky authors. Transportation will be provided from other community centers for a workshop on Feb. 25.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.