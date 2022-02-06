Advertisement

City of Whitesburg accepting umbrella donations for county project

(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is accepting umbrella donations for an upcoming county project.

Spearheaded by Artist Mia Rouse’s “Art on Main” project, the plan is to add “Umbrella Alleys” to each major city in Letcher County.

Starting Monday, anyone wanting to donate, can drop off their umbrellas at Whitesburg City Hall.

“I can only imagine that it’s going to be beautiful. You see lots of pictures from people that go to Dollywood each year and take pictures under the umbrellas there,” City Employee Lee Adams said. “I can’t wait to see what it is here in Letcher County and especially the City of Whitesburg.”

Adams said they are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They are accepting umbrellas of any color, size, or pattern.

