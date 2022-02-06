Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new church in Letcher County held its first ever service Sunday.

Created by former drug addict and Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) employee, Michael Clark, the group is called Rooted Church.

Clark said they will currently be hosting services at CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg.

He added their own building is just on the horizon.

“It’s about 12-thousand square feet in Isom. We’ll be able to run a soup kitchen out of it through the week,” Clark said. “A resource center but that’s a little bit down the road. Right now, we’re just trying to get in here, gather together, get our membership up, and go see what’s next.”

Clean since 2016, Clark said he found a purpose in creating a new church for the area.

“Clean and sober, going on six years,” he said. “I just feel like I need a place where we can go and rescue the lost and equip the saints to achieve their God-given destiny.”

Clark said he has seen support from family, friends, and those at ARC.

“A lot of weight on taking the role of pastor but I believe God. If he’s called you, he’ll fulfill that work and I’m just excited to get going,” he said. “Just see what’s going to happen here in Whitesburg and Letcher County.”

That support also came from Church Member Cory Bailiff.

He said he wanted to help out the cause immediately.

“To see what the Lord has actually out together in such a quick amount of time. From just figuring out where we’re going to meet at to now,” Bailiff said. “Looking at permanent places and everything and just seeing it. Lords just through and through with it.”

Bailiff said he agreed and related to the church’s philosophy.

“What a lot of people think of church is a building that we go to on Sunday’s. The actuality of it is, that church is supposed to go out and be the church Monday through Saturday,” he said. “Get together on Sunday, for praise and worship, and then be the church throughout the rest of the week.”

Clark said they are ready to get started.

Members of Rooted Church said they are staying community minded in their approach.

“The Bible says God doesn’t look on the outer as man does but he looks at the heart,” Clark said. “We’re just here to see hearts change, see lives transform, and see true revival in Whitesburg.”

Rooted Church said they want to thank everyone who attended the first service.

Clark added they are looking forward to many more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.