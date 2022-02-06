Advertisement

2-year-old dies of rare disease, inspiring community

Now, dozens are celebrating the life and legacy the two-year-old left on his community.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends, family and East Tennesseans gathered Saturday to remember the life of two-year-old Archer Fry, who died of Zellweger Syndrome two weeks ago.

Zellweger Syndrome is a genetic disorder found in infants that attacks the organs. Unfortunately, there is no cure. Archer’s grandmother, Tina Fry, spoke to WVLT about the child.

“Even though he was sick, he was still very happy,” Fry said. “He was almost 3. Most babies with this disorder don’t make it to 6 months.”

Despite the diagnosis, Archer’s family held out hope.

“I didn’t believe it. I thought I could find the best doctors and they would be able to do something,” Fry said.

Now, dozens are celebrating the life and legacy the two-year-old left in his community.

“It means the world to me. When I saw all of those cars coming in, I lose it. To know that he touched that many people loved him was amazing to me,” Fry said.

