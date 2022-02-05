Advertisement

Police officer shot in Lexington

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A Lexington police officer was shot during an investigation Saturday afternoon:

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during the investigation on Newtown Pike near Newtown Court around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Russell confirmed the officer was responsive at the scene and taken to UK Hospital. Russell said it’s believed the bullet hit the officer’s vest.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

Lexington police have continued to gather evidence near the Shell Gas Station where the shooting occurred.

ORIGINAL STORY: A large police presence is outside a Lexington gas station.

Police were responding to a call at the Shell Gas Station on Newtown Pike near New Circle Road. A number of police cruisers were seen outside the gas station and at the road. The area had been blocked off for a short time.

A WKYT news crew spotted a police helicopter circling overhead along with a police K9 at the scene.

It is not clear what led to the police activity.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

