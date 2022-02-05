Two Whitley Countians help military veterans through art therapy

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Army Sergeant Major (SGM) Thomas Eidschun and his wife Michelle are the founders of the nonprofit organization, ‘Resilient Knights,’ which helps provide veterans with peer and art therapy.

After medically retiring due to a traumatic brain injury he suffered in Afghanistan, SGM Eidschun and Michelle were adjusting to their new normal.

“Nothing teaches an individual that is in the military and their family how to deal with being injured or ill,” said Michelle. “There’s just no booklet on that.”

It was when they were taking part in a veteran pottery class that Michelle and Thomas came up with an idea that would change everything.

“What we learned out of that was when you’re working with your hands and you’ve got something in front of you, you’re not thinking about all the problems that are going on around you, you’re thinking about what’s right in front of you,” said Thomas. “When you’re able to finish that project, you feel like you’ve done something. We picked up on that and that’s where we got the idea for the nonprofit.”

“Through woodworking and other creative opportunities, Thomas and Michelle give support to veterans and their caregivers.”

“Within a week they can have this box to take home with them, and we tell them, ‘listen, that way if you ever have ideas of harming yourself or hurting yourself at all, just look at that box and give us a call,’” said Thomas, “because sometimes, that’s all it takes is a phone call.”

Michelle added that their organization helps others find a purpose after pain.

“We wanna help veterans understand to turn around and help those who come behind us. Our path and what we had to go through educated us a lot and going through that, if you can help someone else, that gives purpose to the struggles you have,” she said.

Michelle and Thomas said that they still have several plans in the works for the nonprofit, such as building cabins for the veterans and caregivers to utilize and a woodshop to host larger groups.

