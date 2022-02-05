Advertisement

Two Whitley Countians help military veterans through art therapy

Resilient Knights
Resilient Knights(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Army Sergeant Major (SGM) Thomas Eidschun and his wife Michelle are the founders of the nonprofit organization, ‘Resilient Knights,’ which helps provide veterans with peer and art therapy.

After medically retiring due to a traumatic brain injury he suffered in Afghanistan, SGM Eidschun and Michelle were adjusting to their new normal.

“Nothing teaches an individual that is in the military and their family how to deal with being injured or ill,” said Michelle. “There’s just no booklet on that.”

It was when they were taking part in a veteran pottery class that Michelle and Thomas came up with an idea that would change everything.

“What we learned out of that was when you’re working with your hands and you’ve got something in front of you, you’re not thinking about all the problems that are going on around you, you’re thinking about what’s right in front of you,” said Thomas. “When you’re able to finish that project, you feel like you’ve done something. We picked up on that and that’s where we got the idea for the nonprofit.”

“Through woodworking and other creative opportunities, Thomas and Michelle give support to veterans and their caregivers.”

“Within a week they can have this box to take home with them, and we tell them, ‘listen, that way if you ever have ideas of harming yourself or hurting yourself at all, just look at that box and give us a call,’” said Thomas, “because sometimes, that’s all it takes is a phone call.”

Michelle added that their organization helps others find a purpose after pain.

“We wanna help veterans understand to turn around and help those who come behind us. Our path and what we had to go through educated us a lot and going through that, if you can help someone else, that gives purpose to the struggles you have,” she said.

Michelle and Thomas said that they still have several plans in the works for the nonprofit, such as building cabins for the veterans and caregivers to utilize and a woodshop to host larger groups.

You can find more information on Resilient Knights and their mission on their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”
Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers slowly decreasing across the mountains
WYMT Cold
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day

Latest News

Worst Cooks in America
London native competes in Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’
Two Laurel County students offer new grocer/food delivery service
Two Laurel County students offer grocery/food delivery service
Local business in Laurel County celebrates one-year anniversary
Local business in Laurel County celebrates one-year anniversary
Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington