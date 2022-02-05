Two Laurel County students offer grocery/food delivery service

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two students from South Laurel High School have created a grocery/food delivery service.

Called CJ On The Way, anyone wanting their groceries or food delivered can contact Connor Hollon or Jared Baker.

The service gives the county a local delivery option at a cheaper rate.

Baker said they charge 4.99 plus 50 cents a mile for delivery.

“The average customer around here in London, they only pay six to seven dollars for delivery,” he said. “For DoorDash, you might be looking at ten to 15 dollars.”

Baker said they also delivery in a larger radius compared to their competitors.

The two students said they wanted to develop a courier service for groceries.

“It wasn’t really taking off like we expected,” Hollon said. “So, I approached Jared again and we’re trying to figure out what ways to reach out to people. We came up with restaurant delivery.”

Baker said coming up with the name was an easy process.

“That’s just a mix of our names,” he said. “It’s Connor and Jared on the way. We thought it had a nice ring to it, so, we just went with that.”

Baker said they have already started looking for ways to improve and expand the business.

“Our end goal would be to expand across most of the state,” he said. “That’s way in the long-term but we want to have multiple drivers, a location somewhere, that’s way down the line.”

The owners said they are thankful for the community support from local businesses.

“They promote us and we promote them in turn. We deliver to them without the enormous cost of something like DoorDash,” Baker said. “DoorDash or Uber Eats, they’ll take a huge cut of their profits and meanwhile, we charge zero.”

Hollon said they always give back to the region that has made them successful.

“Obviously, we want to support everybody else too, so, a lot of our money we reinvest into the community,” he said. “We’ll come out to eat or reinvest and we just want to help everybody out. They helped us out to get where we are.”

Hollon said they also plan to improve by adding a fleet of vehicles, upgrading their website, and start delivering dry-cleaning and medicine prescriptions.

