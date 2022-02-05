Sunshine returns this weekend, warmer temperatures on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We finally start to dry out and warm up this weekend and into the next work week. After this active start to the new year, we are welcoming this dry streak with open arms!

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay dry tonight and mostly clear. Another chilly night with lows falling into the upper-teens and lower-20s.

A gorgeous Sunday is in store! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be warmer as we top out in the mid-and-upper-40s.

This quiet weather continues into Sunday night. We remain dry and mostly clear. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-20s.

Next Work Week

Good news, most of the next work week is looking dry.

We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs in the mid-40s.

Into Tuesday, this dry weather continues. We stay partly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the lower-40s.

Not many changes into Wednesday. We remain dry and partly cloudy. Highs reach the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

We could see a stray shower or two on Thursday, but most of us look to stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs stay in the mid-40s.

Into Friday, this quiet weather sticks around. Highs top out in the upper-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

As we get into next weekend, the forecast is looking pretty good. We stay dry and mostly sunny with temperatures soaring into the mid-50s on Saturday.

