Staying safe when you are stuck in the cold

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As chilly temperatures continue across the mountains, staying warm and safe can be a challenge.

Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department, recommends bundling up if you have to go out.

“Dress in layers is preferable to provide more insulating factors there and warmth. Gloves and hat. A lot of heat is lost through the head so its really important to wear a knit cap, scarves.”

Mike Hackett, Chief Deputy of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team, recommends preparing for the worst when you head out into the cold. Hackett advises that, no matter how you dress, there is still danger involved with going out in the cold.

Hackett says there are some warning signs of hypothermia to watch out for: shivering excessively, mumbling, losing focus, and losing color in your face.

Both Hackett and Lockard agree: When there is ice on the roads, give crews time to clear the roads and only go out if you absolutely have to.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.