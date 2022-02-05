Advertisement

Looking back on the legacy of Lexington’s first black weatherman

By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bishop Raymond Ross Sr. was born in Lexington in 1936.

He was a man of many talents and jobs. A few include photography, being a disk jockey for a local radio station, and a pastor.

In 1964, channel 62 needed a fill-in, and Bishop Raymond Ross Sr. became that guy.

“He was just a substitute for one month, and for that month, the day that he started, he became the first black weatherman in the city of Lexington,” said Jylan Ross, grandson of Bishop Raymond Ross Sr.

His time on-air in Lexington was short-lived, only a month, while he filled in for Frank Faulkner, but in one month, he was truly inspirational to those in Lexington.

“There were kids in that time, one in particular, not too long ago that said, ‘yeah, I remember I grew up with his sons, and then all of a sudden I looked up on TV, and there was Bishop, doing the weather.’ That gentleman still talks about that to this day of how excited he was,” said Ross.

Jylan recalls his grandfather as a family man and someone that was always willing to stand up for the right thing.

“I would describe him as a profound man, a very loyal man, and a man of God,” said Ross.

Bishop Raymond Ross Sr. passed in 1999, but his legacy continues on.

“His legacy deserves to be kept alive not just because he was the first black weatherman in Lexington but because he was such a noble man,” said Ross.

