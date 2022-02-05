Advertisement

London native competes in Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cheyenne Loomis from London was selected as a competitor for the Food Network show, Worst Cooks in America, where her and eleven other competitors fight to become the most improved cook.

Cheyenne was first approached to become a competitor on the show by her cousin, Angie.

She said her family was very supportive of her joining the competition since they say she is not the best cook.

Over several weeks and multiple cooking prompts, the competitors work to gain new skills and each week, someone is eliminated.

Cheyenne was eliminated during the episode that aired on January 26, but another competitor gave up their spot so Cheyenne could remain in the competition.

She said aside from learning how to cook, the show has helped her gain confidence.

”I live in a small town, had never done anything like this before and suddenly I’m in the kitchen with twelve different recruits from different backgrounds and we’re all relying on each other and learning something new and it made me a different person.,” said Cheyenne. “This show was literally life changing for me.”

You can catch Cheyenne compete in Worst Cooks in America every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on the Food Network.

