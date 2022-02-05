Local business in Laurel County celebrates one-year anniversary

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A local business in Laurel County celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday.

Located on Main Street, Local Honey has been serving specials in anticipation for the milestone.

Co-Owner Phil Smith said starting during the pandemic was risky.

However, he added they are confident moving forward.

“Seeing the challenges that have been here in year one, we’re feeling really good about the future. People in the small community of London have supported us tremendously,” Smith said. “We’re excited to see where Local Honey goes in the future. It’s going to be a great thing for the community and a great thing for us.”

Smith said they are thankful for the community’s support, making the one-year milestone possible.

