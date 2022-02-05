Kentucky State Police investigating armed robbery in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Pike County.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Zebulon Highway in Pikeville on Thursday night.

According to police, a man entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Investigators are looking for the man and asking for the public’s help with identifying him.

If you have information, you can contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

