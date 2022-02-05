Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating armed robbery in Pike County

Armed robbery
Armed robbery(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Pike County.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Zebulon Highway in Pikeville on Thursday night.

According to police, a man entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Investigators are looking for the man and asking for the public’s help with identifying him.

If you have information, you can contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
WYMT Cold
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain
Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers slowly decreasing across the mountains
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County

Latest News

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois
Pikeville rolling out long-planned streetscape project - 4:00 p.m.
Pikeville rolling out long-planned streetscape project - 4:00 p.m.
Boys: Middlesboro vs. Bell County - February 4, 2022
Boys: Middlesboro vs. Bell County - February 4, 2022
Snowy traffic.
Staying safe when you are stuck in the cold