High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 4)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the mountains and around the commonwealth from Friday, February 4, 2022.

BOYS

Barbourville 64, Red Bird 18

Bell County 63, Middlesboro 48

East Ridge 71, Belfry 59

Floyd Central 87, Prestonsburg 80

Johnson Central 57, Mingo Central (W. Va.) 42

Lawrence County 81, Betsy Layne 74

Madison Central 79, Perry Central 62

North Laurel 84, Jackson County 43

GIRLS

Barbourville 57, Red Bird 41

Bell County 83, Middlesboro 39

Floyd Central 59, Prestonsburg 31

June Buchanan 54, Oneida Baptist 16

Lawrence County 68, Betsy Layne 55

Lynn Camp 54, Williamsburg 51

Owsley County 56, Buckhorn 41

Perry Central 53, Hazard 25

Pike Central 79, Phelps 22

