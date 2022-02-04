Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Active winter weather alerts continue for a while on Friday, so we’re not out of the woods just yet. Make sure you stay weather aware by downloading the WYMT weather app!

Today and Tonight

A little bit of everything (freezing rain, sleet and snow) is possible on Friday morning. Wherever you were at midnight with temperatures was the high for today. Most locations are starting off the day in the 20s and low 30s.

The Ice Storm Warning for Rowan County and the Winter Storm Warning for several of the northern counties will expire on Friday morning, but the Winter Weather Advisory for most of our region is still in effect through early this afternoon. You can get the latest alerts with detailed information about them here.

Temperatures will stabilize in the mid to upper 20s later today and fall well into the teens overnight. While we expect most of the moisture to move out by lunchtime, some spotty snow showers are possible this afternoon and tonight. The clouds will also likely stay will us through the morning hours on Saturday.

We had some pretty heavy rain at times yesterday and earlier today, which left the roads wet. That could end up freezing and creating black ice early. Travel is not recommended, but if you do have to be out, remember to take it slow and easy until crews can get the roads in better shape. As the temperatures drop again tonight, re-freezing will be likely, so icy spots are also possible on Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

After some early morning clouds on Saturday, the sunshine will finally make an appearance by the afternoon hours. Because of the overcast start to the day, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing. Right now, we believe they will make it just above. It all depends on how fast the skies clear out. Clear skies will be around on Saturday night, dropping us back into the low 20s or upper teens.

Sunday looks sunny and much warmer. Highs will top out near 50 with lows dropping into the mid 20s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

High pressure takes over and dominates the headlines for much of next week. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s on Monday and Tuesday and in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Enjoy the well deserved break!

