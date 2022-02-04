Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers increasing across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sleet and freezing rain rolled through the Commonwealth Thursday and continued into Friday leaving many folks in the dark.

Based on information from the website PowerOutage.us, more than 13,000 people statewide are without power as of early Friday morning. The hardest-hit counties appear to be in the western part of the state.

In Eastern Kentucky, outages are increasing as temperatures continue to drop and more lines start to ice over.

Here is a look at the outages in our region as of 6:45 a.m. Friday:

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 960

Knott: 317

Breathitt: 10

Total: 1,287

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 20

Floyd: 1,146

Knott: 608

Pike: 13

Rowan: 12

Total: 1,799

Cumberland Valley RECC:

McCreary: 17

Total: 17

