Advertisement

Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers increasing across the mountains

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sleet and freezing rain rolled through the Commonwealth Thursday and continued into Friday leaving many folks in the dark.

Based on information from the website PowerOutage.us, more than 13,000 people statewide are without power as of early Friday morning. The hardest-hit counties appear to be in the western part of the state.

In Eastern Kentucky, outages are increasing as temperatures continue to drop and more lines start to ice over.

Here is a look at the outages in our region as of 6:45 a.m. Friday:

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 960

Knott: 317

Breathitt: 10

Total: 1,287

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 20

Floyd: 1,146

Knott: 608

Pike: 13

Rowan: 12

Total: 1,799

Cumberland Valley RECC:

McCreary: 17

Total: 17

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Gov. Andy Beshear, other Kentucky leaders give update on ongoing winter storm
Chester Ray Adkins has been charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a...
Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault

Latest News

Wet and possibly icy roads had road crews out in full force in Paintsville Friday morning. They...
Road crews dealing with winter weather in Paintsville
Winter weather alerts continue for most of our region through the late morning or early...
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day
Pipeline
NTSB: 2020 Kentucky pipeline blast caused by welding defects
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson suggests staying off the roads if possible.
Emergency management officials warn of dangers during upcoming freezing rain