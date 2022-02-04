West Virginia DNR police to help with jail, prison staffing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - Division of Natural Resources police officers will assist with staffing challenges at West Virginia’s jails and prisons.

State Department of Homeland Security officials said more than 60 DNR officers have finished training for support roles that will enable corrections officers to perform other duties.

The topics during eight hours of instruction last week included staff and inmate interactions, dealing with contraband and restricted items and sexual assault law.

Additional training, including security checks, staffing facility control towers and hospital detail, will be provided once the participating officers are assigned to a facility.

The support roles could start as early as this weekend.

