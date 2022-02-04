Advertisement

West Virginia DNR police to help with jail, prison staffing

(KAIT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - Division of Natural Resources police officers will assist with staffing challenges at West Virginia’s jails and prisons.

State Department of Homeland Security officials said more than 60 DNR officers have finished training for support roles that will enable corrections officers to perform other duties.

The topics during eight hours of instruction last week included staff and inmate interactions, dealing with contraband and restricted items and sexual assault law.

Additional training, including security checks, staffing facility control towers and hospital detail, will be provided once the participating officers are assigned to a facility.

The support roles could start as early as this weekend.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Gov. Andy Beshear, other Kentucky leaders give update on ongoing winter storm
Chester Ray Adkins has been charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a...
Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault

Latest News

Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers increasing across the mountains
Wet and possibly icy roads had road crews out in full force in Paintsville Friday morning. They...
Road crews dealing with winter weather in Paintsville
Winter weather alerts continue for most of our region through the late morning or early...
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day
Pipeline
NTSB: 2020 Kentucky pipeline blast caused by welding defects