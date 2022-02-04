Advertisement

Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”

Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Stephen and Tina Hinkle(Corbin Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Friday after officials found children living in “unsuitable conditions”.

Corbin Police assisted officials with the Whitley County Department of Child Based Services (DCBS) at a home in Corbin.

Inside the home, officials found a two-month-old, a one-year-old and a five-year-old.

According to police, the two-month-old was found in a cradle covered in feces with a blanket around the child’s airway.

Officials noted there were no clear pathways through the home, and there were dirty dishes in the kitchen causing insects to swarm and fly in the home.

Officials also found suspected marijuana on a table within reach of the children.

The children were removed from the home by DCBS.

Stephen and Tina Hinkle were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Possession of Marijuana, and Criminal Abuse.

