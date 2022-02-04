Advertisement

Trent Noah talks records, Harlan County’s season

Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times this season.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s not often someone catches lightning in a bottle twice, much less four times in a couple of months.

But nobody told Harlan County Trent Noah that. The Black Bear guard has broken the Harlan County single-game scoring record four times so far this season, including a 66-point performance against Cordia.

“After the game, I was a little bit surprised,” Noah said. “That’s a lot of points but I’m just glad we got the win. It was a very close game, even the fourth quarter so we’ve got the dub so that’s all that matters.”

Noah, a sophomore, has become the undisputed leader of the Black Bears. His coach, Michael Jones, says that his play will elevate the program.

”He’s capable of leading us to the state tournament for the next three years and he knows that and we’re going to lean on him to do that,” Jones said. “He’s going to take the program to heights its never been and I look forward to going on that ride with him.”

Noah’s hard work is beginning to pay off, with the phenom already receiving Division I offers.

“It feels like the hard work is finally paying off,” Noah said. “I got my first offer probably a few weeks ago and that felt great. Just hoping to get more and get my name out there.”

