Tenn. bill could charge owners who chain pets during severe weather

Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg and Representative Sabi ‘Doc’ Kumar support the bill.
Dog tied out in the cold.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee lawmakers have proposed a bill that would charge owners who chain their pets during certain severe weather conditions.

HB2860 and SB2243 proposed that a person would be charged if they “knowingly restrain a dog with a chain, cord, tether, cable, or similar device while a natural or manmade disaster is imminent or occurring.”

This would include during periods of time when a severe flooding or tornado warning issued by the national weather service or an evacuation order is in effect for where the dog is located.

Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg (R - Bristol) and Representative Sabi ‘Doc’ Kumar (R - Springfield) supported the bill.

The bill would make the offense a Class C misdemeanor, which would carry a risk of 30 days in jail and up to $50 in fines under Tennessee law.

Read the full filing below:

HB2860 by WVLT News on Scribd

