Road crews in ‘reactive mode,’ waiting for winter weather to ice out drivers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet road crews are hitting District 12 at full force. But only when it’s possible to do so.

Crews have been preparing for a long night, fueling up and waiting it out as rainwater washes away any pretreating they were able to do, ahead of the potential ice accumulation. And with a day’s-worth of rain puddling the Big Sandy region, many counties are starting to see a winter mix as the night turns cooler.

“Our employees have been aware of this for a couple days now, so we’ve encouraged them to make preparations at home- realizing that this may be, you know, an event that requires them to work long hours for several days,” said KYTC Dist. 12 Transportation Engineering Branch Manager Darold Slone.

According to Slone, the workers are ready for whatever comes, but they need the cooperation of drivers to make sure everyone is safe.

“Truly, the only traffic that should be on the road during those times is emergency traffic, realizing that even in those situations it may be nearly impossible to drive roads when they’re covered with ice,” he said.

Unlike previous snowfall in the area, the threat of ice looks a bit different. With the inability to pretreat the roads, the rapid weight put on trees, and the quick-freezing spots across the region, travel and power outages are major concerns in Lawrence, Johnson, and Martin Counties.

“And with the rain, it really renders our pretreatment useless. We’ll be primarily in a reactive mode once it begins,” Slone said. “Our crews, especially in those areas in the northern part of the counties, will be out through the night. And then we’ll be patrolling. As soon as the winter precipitation starts to begin, they’ll start treating the roads.”

Officials say they fallen trees often come with a mixture of fallen powerlines. In those situations, crews have to halt any work on the impacted areas until electric crews give the green light.

With the possible delays brought on by the weather, Slone said the crews just ask for your patience and understanding.

Crews expect to work Thursday night and through Friday to keep roads clear and electricity flowing. You can find more information about the forecast and stay on top of developments by downloading our WYMT Weather app.

