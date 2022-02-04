Advertisement

Road crews dealing with winter weather in Paintsville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - While it looks like most of the region dodged a bullet when it comes to ice, road crews across the Big Sandy were ready for anything.

Drivers took the advice of officials in the Paintsville area and stayed home. We’re told all of the main and secondary roads were pretty wet after all of the rain we had on Thursday.

Those looking outside may just see wet roads and think it’s fine to drive, but between the winter mix that came down overnight and the falling temperatures across the region, officials urge against any unnecessary travel.

Road crews are still out in full force, taking on the weather and treating the roads. One of the main concerns they have is the possible ice and slick roads that you can not see. They say if you do have to be somewhere, make sure you give yourself the extra time to get there.

Crews ask that you give them the extra room needed to work and leave the roads open for emergency vehicles.

