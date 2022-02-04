Power out? Keep generators outside, monoxide alarms battery powered

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ice Storm across the Commonwealth could cause plenty of power outages, which means people might switch to generators as a source of power.

The Bowling Green Fire Department has some general tips and reminders before turning on a generator.

First, make sure your generator is outside and a safe distance away from your house. BGFD recommends about 15 feet away from the home, as well as away from doors, windows, and vents.

Next, make sure you have a battery-powered carbon monoxide alarm installed in each room of your home.

“If you are using a generator to power your home, you want to make sure that you have a carbon monoxide alarm installed around every sleeping area of your home,” said Katie McKee, Public Information Officer for Bowling Green First Department. “And you want to make sure that that’s a battery-powered carbon monoxide alarm in case your power is out. You want to make sure that you still have that warning if that gas were to enter your house.”

Officials say carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms can come on pretty fast. These symptoms include lightheadedness, fatigue, and nausea.

“Our biggest tip for when you are using a generator if your power is out is to make sure that you have a battery-powered carbon monoxide alarm installed in around every sleeping area of your house.”

Officials also say generators can produce 100 times the amount of carbon monoxide than car exhaust.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.