Positivity rate drops again as Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

COVID
COVID(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday 8,376 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,193,783.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 24.71%.

1,715 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,345 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 455 people remain in the ICU, with 223 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 37 new deaths bringing the total to 13,063.

Clay County leads the state with an incidence rate of 290.7 new cases per 100,000 people. 13 of the top 15 county incidence rates in the state are in the mountains, including Powell (263.5), Rockcastle (251.6), Owsley (249.2), Knox (248.1), Lee (237.4), Whitley (232.0), and Floyd (220.4) Counties rounding out the top ten.

All 120 counties across the state remain in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

