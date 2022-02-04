Police officials believe Rockcastle Co. murder suspect has committed more crimes

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man behind a violent home invasion Sunday night could be behind some other, similar crimes this week.

That is what officials with Kentucky State Police tell us about Woodrow Lamb. He served time in prison on charges that he shot a Mount Vernon police officer 21 years ago.

This past week, he is accused of shooting a man during a home invasion and robbery Sunday night. Since then, KSP Troopers say they have learned that man was not the only victim.

“You know, Mr. Lamb is still considered armed and dangerous,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington with KSP Post 11 in London. And through this investigation, we have discovered that he has committed other crimes.”

Those other crimes include breaking into homes or, simply, taking things that do not belong to him.

Barry Adams, a former Mount Vernon Police Officer, says Lamb is dangerous because, back in September 2001, Lamb shot at him during a high speed car chase.

“[He] fired a 12-gauge shotgun out the back of his pickup truck,” Adams said. “This individual is a very dangerous man. I do not know if the general public is at risk at this time but if cornered I do not know what he would do.”

Police officials say they have received numerous tips on where Lamb might be. They have searched several areas, but there is still no sign of him.

“A lot of the victims in these crimes have come forward but some have not but they are still victims,” Trooper Pennington said. “That’s why we are boots on the ground and interviewing people. That’s how we found out this information.”

Lamb was last seen driving a gray Toyota Scion but could now be in a different car.

Information from the federal court system indicates Lamb had been released from prison last year but was still on supervised release.

