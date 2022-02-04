Police in Laurel County asking for help following robbery at vape store
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery.
It happened at the “The Vape Shop” on U.S. 25 near London around 5 a.m. Friday.
Deputies say surveillance video captured the following images of the suspect.
If anyone knows who the person is, you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message them on their official Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All tips will be kept confidential.
