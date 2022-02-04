Police in Laurel County asking for help following robbery at vape store

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery.

It happened at the “The Vape Shop” on U.S. 25 near London around 5 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say surveillance video captured the following images of the suspect.

Have you seen this person? If so, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 on message their Facebook page. (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone knows who the person is, you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message them on their official Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

