Advertisement

Police in Laurel County asking for help following robbery at vape store

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery.

It happened at the “The Vape Shop” on U.S. 25 near London around 5 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say surveillance video captured the following images of the suspect.

Have you seen this person? If so, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 on...
Have you seen this person? If so, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 on message their Facebook page.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone knows who the person is, you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message them on their official Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Gov. Andy Beshear, other Kentucky leaders give update on ongoing winter storm
Chester Ray Adkins has been charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a...
Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault

Latest News

Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers slowly decreasing across the mountains
WYMT Cold
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day
KYTC officials urge caution on the roads following winter storm