NTSB: 2020 Kentucky pipeline blast caused by welding defects

HILLSBORO, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A federal report said a natural gas pipeline explosion in Eastern Kentucky in 2020 was caused by defects in the welding.

It happened near a state highway in Fleming County.

No one was hurt, but the blast burned 5 acres of land.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board found two defective welding spots on the pipe at the site of the explosion.

The blast followed a 2019 deadly gas line explosion in Lincoln County.

Both lines are owned by Enbridge, a Canadian energy company.

