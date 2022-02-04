NTSB: 2020 Kentucky pipeline blast caused by welding defects
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A federal report said a natural gas pipeline explosion in Eastern Kentucky in 2020 was caused by defects in the welding.
It happened near a state highway in Fleming County.
No one was hurt, but the blast burned 5 acres of land.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board found two defective welding spots on the pipe at the site of the explosion.
The blast followed a 2019 deadly gas line explosion in Lincoln County.
Both lines are owned by Enbridge, a Canadian energy company.
