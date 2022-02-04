Advertisement

NTSB: 2020 Kentucky pipeline blast caused by welding defects

Pipeline
Pipeline(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022
HILLSBORO, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A federal report said a natural gas pipeline explosion in Eastern Kentucky in 2020 was caused by defects in the welding.

It happened near a state highway in Fleming County.

No one was hurt, but the blast burned 5 acres of land.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board found two defective welding spots on the pipe at the site of the explosion.

The blast followed a 2019 deadly gas line explosion in Lincoln County.

Both lines are owned by Enbridge, a Canadian energy company.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

