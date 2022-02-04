London Firefighters share tips on safely using alternative heating methods

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As bitter cold temperatures settle into the mountains, Eastern Kentuckians may be turning to alternative heat sources to stay warm.

With the high cost of utilities this winter, Lt. David King of the London Fire Department is concerned people will turn to improperly using space heaters and other equipment.

”Before you plug it in make sure that your cord is not frail,” he said. “That it is not destroyed in any way.”

He also advises against using extension cords as you set heaters around your home.

Lt. King went on to explain that he has seen interesting, but dangerous, solutions to a cold home.

”A lot of calls we’ve been on, a lot of people try to heat their homes with their ovens,” he said. “Which is not a good thing to do. Don’t try to heat your home with your oven.”

He also recommends thinking about the loved ones you may be trying to keep warm.

”Always keep your children and your pets away from any type of space heater at all times,” he said.

Lt. King said sometimes the risk isn’t just losing the home to a fire, it can also be someone losing their life after falling unconscious.

”If you’re using kerosene heaters make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector,” Lt. King said. “Also, what’s more important is a smoke detector, which you need to have in your home.”

Kentucky River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, reiterated the danger of some heating elements.

”Make sure if you’re using kerosene or another type of alternate heat source you have adequate ventilation,” Lockard said.

For people taking the old-fashioned approach to heating, there are still some things to be aware of.

”Make sure that your chimneys are cleaned,” said Lockard. “Creosote buildup is a huge concern if you’re heating with wood or coal.”

If you are a London resident and need a smoke detector you may give the Fire Department a call.

”If you live in the city we’ll come install your smoke detector for free as part of a partnership we have with American Red Cross,” Lt. King said.

According to FEMA, the top three causes of house fires are cooking, heating equipment, and electrical malfunction.

