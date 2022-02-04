Advertisement

Laurel County emergency teams prepare for ice storm

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Zak Hawke
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Severe weather alerts in London first highlighted a flooding risk, and changed to the threat of an ice storm Thursday.

Laurel County emergency crews said the incoming ice storm threatened to create dangerous driving conditions and that delays are possible, especially if there are car accidents.

“When there [are] accidents, we have to send other agencies and clear those accidents and then that delays us [going to treat or plow the roadways,” said Les Dixon, the information officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11.

Bad weather is not all bad news though. Local hotels even look forward to it.

“With the weather you can tell people [are] trickling in every few hours,” said the front desk manager at Baymont Inn & Suites. “By the end of the night I hope to be over half capacity, but I know as the night fades there’s going to be more and more people coming in.”

Safety officials want to hear that travelers are settling in for the night. As the temperatures continue to drop, the evenings rain will turn to ice and pose a danger.

“Drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive,” said Dixon. “It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in the weather conditions. Brake early and slowly.”

Dixon also reminds people that road crews need patience and space to work.

“Maintain a safe distance from the snowplows and the other heavy highway equipment,” he said. “One thing we definitely ask is not to pass the snowplows on the shoulder.”

Officials expect road conditions will remain teacherous during the morning commute and ask people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

STEVE...ROAD CONDITIONS MIOGHT BE FINE FOR NOW...BUT OFFICIALS WANT ME TO REMIND PEOPLE THAT IT WILL BE THE BRIDGES AND EXIT RAMPS THAT FREEZE FIRST....AND TO TAKE IT EXTRA SLOW APPROACHING INTERSECTIONS.

LIVE IN LONDON. ZAK HAWKE. WYMT. MOUNTAIN NEWS.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days
Identity released of person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson suggests staying off the roads if possible.
Emergency management officials warn of dangers during upcoming freezing rain
PIKE EM
Emergency management officials warn of dangers during upcoming freezing rain - 6pm
Roads across the Big Sandy were saturated Thursday night after rain poured down most of the...
Road crews in ‘reactive mode,’ waiting for winter weather to ice out drivers
Dolly Parton will host the ACM Awards.
Dolly Parton to host Academy of Country Music Awards