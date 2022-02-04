Laurel County emergency teams prepare for ice storm

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Severe weather alerts in London first highlighted a flooding risk, and changed to the threat of an ice storm Thursday.

Laurel County emergency crews said the incoming ice storm threatened to create dangerous driving conditions and that delays are possible, especially if there are car accidents.

“When there [are] accidents, we have to send other agencies and clear those accidents and then that delays us [going to treat or plow the roadways,” said Les Dixon, the information officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11.

Bad weather is not all bad news though. Local hotels even look forward to it.

“With the weather you can tell people [are] trickling in every few hours,” said the front desk manager at Baymont Inn & Suites. “By the end of the night I hope to be over half capacity, but I know as the night fades there’s going to be more and more people coming in.”

Safety officials want to hear that travelers are settling in for the night. As the temperatures continue to drop, the evenings rain will turn to ice and pose a danger.

“Drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive,” said Dixon. “It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in the weather conditions. Brake early and slowly.”

Dixon also reminds people that road crews need patience and space to work.

“Maintain a safe distance from the snowplows and the other heavy highway equipment,” he said. “One thing we definitely ask is not to pass the snowplows on the shoulder.”

Officials expect road conditions will remain teacherous during the morning commute and ask people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

STEVE...ROAD CONDITIONS MIOGHT BE FINE FOR NOW...BUT OFFICIALS WANT ME TO REMIND PEOPLE THAT IT WILL BE THE BRIDGES AND EXIT RAMPS THAT FREEZE FIRST....AND TO TAKE IT EXTRA SLOW APPROACHING INTERSECTIONS.

LIVE IN LONDON. ZAK HAWKE. WYMT. MOUNTAIN NEWS.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.