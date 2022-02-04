Advertisement

KYTC officials urge caution on the roads following winter storm

(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews report they have worked all through the night treating and in some cases plowing roads.

According to Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3, nearly all routes have been salted with some of them being salted multiple times and crews are still working.

“Precipitation is still falling in many areas,” he said. “Treatments have been effective and will become more so as the day goes on.”

Watt said icy conditions and slick spots on roadways do exist sometimes sporadically.

“The icy spots may be hard to spot while driving as wet pavement and ice look similar,” he said. “Motorists that have to be out should use caution and adjust driving behavior for the conditions.”

