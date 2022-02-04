Advertisement

Friday afternoon top stories on WYMT.com

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to give an update on the stories we are working on for Friday.

Officials are investigating a deadly Wolfe County house fire that killed a 7-year-old child. As of Friday afternoon, officials do not know what caused the fire.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at “The Vape Shop” in London.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are advising drivers to stay off the roads following the winter storm.

You can look at power outages.

Do not forget to catch the latest forecast here.

