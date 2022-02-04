Advertisement

First BA.2 subvariant cases found in W.Va.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the first cases of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant in the state on Friday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the first cases of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant in the state on Friday.

The cases were found in Berkley and Ohio counties.

“As always, when these variants pop up in West Virginia, we shouldn’t be surprised, but we need to take action and protect ourselves by getting our shots,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’re fully vaccinated and you still haven’t gotten your booster shot, I just don’t get it.”

