Advertisement

Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office activates program to help transport people who need to get out

The Fayette County Sherriff’s Office has been helping people in the icy and slippery...
The Fayette County Sherriff’s Office has been helping people in the icy and slippery conditions, activating its winter care program Friday morning.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sherriff’s Office has been helping people in the icy and slippery conditions, activating its winter care program Friday morning.

All day, deputies helped people get to critical appointments, work and run life-saving errands.

“I don’t think we’ve activated winter care this much in one solid year,” Deputy Brittany Whitcomb with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

After the ice storm, parts of the city shut down. But life doesn’t pause for many. Deputy Whitcomb was up before sunrise answering calls from those who can’t call in to work.

“Their employee demands them to be there,” Whitcomb said.

She and her colleagues zig-zag across town, taking nurses to hospitals, picking up prescriptions, giving rides to warming centers, and picking up passengers form appointments that can’t be rescheduled.

“A good time to take advantage of it was today because of the weather being so bad,” said David Bochenek, who called them for help.

Bochenek’s dialysis appointments are critical.

“I appreciate it. I know what they go through and I just want to take it easy. I think my wife was making more noise than I was. ‘You’re not going to drive! Have them pick you up!’ And that’s what I did,” Bochenek said.

The Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt decides if the program is up and running on a day-by-day basis.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain
WYMT Cold
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day
Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers slowly decreasing across the mountains
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County

Latest News

COVID
Positivity rate drops again as Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
City of London firefighters see a wide variety of heating related house fires every winter.
London Firefighters share tips on safely using alternative heating methods
Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on...
Police officials believe Rockcastle Co. murder suspect has committed more crimes
Wolfe County Schools
Wolfe County BOE mourns loss of student who died in a house fire