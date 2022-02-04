Emergency management officials warn of dangers during upcoming freezing rain

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Emergency Management officials are monitoring the weather closely. After a flood watch early Thursday morning, the threat of flooding soon subsided after the National Weather Service reduced forecast rainfall totals for the area.

“We’re only looking at about half an inch of rain to this point,” said Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson. “So with that being said, if we do get another inch, if it doesn’t all come in an hour, you know we should be okay as far as what they’re predicting for this storm.”

Other issues, including ice accumulation, are still a concern for the region and could cause dangerous travel conditions on major roadways.

“The morning commute is going to be kind of dangerous if the temperatures don’t come up a whole lot,” said Jackson. “We’re looking at temperatures in the 30s, so you know, it’s optimum for anything freezing at that point in time.”

With 0.1 to 0.2 inches of ice accumulation in the forecast, officials are also worried about fallen trees and tree limbs, fallen power lines, and power outages.

“Fallen trees, fallen lines, especially if they get in power lines, stay away from those,” said Jackson.

Officials are also advising folks to prepare alternate means of heating your home ahead of the winter weather in case of an outage.

“Try to be proactive, make that happen now, between now and 2:00 AM in the morning,” said Jackson. “Don’t be scrambling to try to get alternate methods of heat.”

Jackson also said you can find updates on road conditions and more on the Pike County Emergency Management Facebook page.

