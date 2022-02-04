Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway after a fire kills a young child in Wolfe County.

It happened on Friday morning on Highway 1812 near the Malaga community.

Officials say the victim was only seven years old. We’re told his father was injured trying to go back into the burning home to save the child. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire is out, but fire marshals are on the scene trying to figure out what caused it. Firefighters from three different departments were called in to help battle the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.