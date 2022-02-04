Advertisement

Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County

(MGN Online)
By Dakota Makres and Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway after a fire kills a young child in Wolfe County.

It happened on Friday morning on Highway 1812 near the Malaga community.

Officials say the victim was only seven years old. We’re told his father was injured trying to go back into the burning home to save the child. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire is out, but fire marshals are on the scene trying to figure out what caused it. Firefighters from three different departments were called in to help battle the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Gov. Andy Beshear, other Kentucky leaders give update on ongoing winter storm
Chester Ray Adkins has been charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a...
Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault

Latest News

Have you seen this person? If so, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 on...
Police in Laurel County asking for help following robbery at vape store
Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers slowly decreasing across the mountains
WYMT Cold
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day
KYTC officials urge caution on the roads following winter storm