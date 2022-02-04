Advertisement

Dispatch calls released from night Ky. state trooper was shot in Cynthiana

Conversations between police and dispatchers are painting a better picture of what happened, after the shooting of a state trooper.
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Conversations between police and dispatchers are painting a better picture of what happened, after the shooting of a state trooper.

It happened Friday, Jan. 28 in Harrison County. The trooper, whose name has still not been released, has been recovering at home.

The 22-year-old suspect, LeeQuan Taylor, will be back in court next week.

Radio traffic of the aftermath, obtained through Broadcastify, a streaming scanner service, describes the situation from its start last Friday afternoon to its conclusion that night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

It started just after 4:00 on that Friday afternoon, during what reports say started as a routine traffic stop before the shooting.

The radio traffic, which you can listen to above, paints a picture of a tense situation in the moments that followed.

The injured trooper describes to dispatch what happened after shots were fired:

“Dry Ridge, I hit his windshield twice. I’m not sure if I hit him or not,” the trooper said.

“10-4. Where are you hit at, sir?” the dispatcher said.

“Trying to take my shirt off to see if my vest caught it,” the trooper replied.

Police said the trooper was shot six times. Three bullets hit his vest, and only one went into his body.

In the radio traffic, you can also hear police efforts to track down the suspect. Multiple cell phone pings were called out over several hours as the search continued.

Police said they arrested Taylor shortly after 10:00 p.m. that night at a Lexington apartment.

Taylor is facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer, assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, 10 counts of wanton endangerment, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fleeing/evading police, and tampering with physical evidence.

Taylor is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

