Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 02/07/2022: WYMT has learned the name of the 7-year-old who died in a house fire on Friday.

The Wolfe County Coroner said Bentley Haney died in the fire.

We are still working to learn funeral arrangements.

Original Story:

An investigation is underway after a fire killed a young child in Wolfe County.

It happened on Friday morning on Highway 1812 near the Malaga community.

“Everybody in the residence was able to get out safely,” Chief Deputy Michael Caudill said. “Except for one person that was said to be in the residence.”

Officials said the victim was only seven years old. We’re told his father was injured trying to go back into the burning home to save the child.

“A male was injured here at the residence while trying to rescue one person left inside,” Caudill said. “He had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.”

The fire is out, but Caudill said they are trying to figure out what caused it.

“The actual fire investigation has not been thoroughly completed yet,” he said. “So, there’s no way of actually giving you a positive answer at this time until that investigation is complete.”

Firefighters from three different departments including Wolfe County Volunteer, Hazel Green Volunteer, and Vancleve Fire Department were called in to help battle the fire.

Police said the flames were extinguished quickly.

“Considering the road conditions and all three of those fire departments being volunteer agencies,” Caudill said. “They did a super job on response, getting here quick and extinguishing the fire.”

Caudill said the family’s home was destroyed from the inside.

“The fire department and the Wolfe County dispatch is reaching out to the Red Cross and some other local agencies,” he said. “To try to get some relief or some help for that family.”

Caudill said the rest of the family is okay.

He said Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 8 are conducting the investigation.

