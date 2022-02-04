Calmer, and eventually milder, heading into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few slick spots on the roads this morning, but we’re finally saying goodbye to this glancing blow from Old Man Winter’s fury. And now we can finally sit back and relax...for a bit. However, the arctic air remains, keeping our Severe Weather Alert Day in effect.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds have kept temperatures in check today. Most of us have been around or just below 30° today with clouds continuing. Clouds will continue as we head into the overnight hours tonight, but the arctic air continues to filter in as we head down into the middle to upper teens overnight.

We’ll slowly try to clear out as we head into the morning hours on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will slowly turn mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. That should help us get back above freezing during the afternoon hours, and melt what little ice we did see, as daytime highs get up into the lower to middle 30s. As clouds continue to clear overnight, we’ll have to watch for a bit of re-freezing as lows once again fall into the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunday and the New Week

Finally, some quiet weather! High pressure begins to move into the region by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies resume as highs get up to 50° or so ahead of another weak system pushing through. This dry cold front won’t affect the sunshine, but will drop temperatures back down into the middle 40s for daytime highs. Overnight lows remain below freezing, into the middle to upper 20s.

A couple of disturbances could bring some light rain to the mountains, but models aren’t quite biting on a single solution yet, but we should actually stay mostly sunny through the week with highs staying in the 40s. Our next chance of rain doesn’t return to the mountains until we get to late next week.

