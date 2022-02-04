Advertisement

Business booms at hardware stores ahead of winter storm

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Last year’s ice storm left some in the region without power for weeks, but now families are trying to get ahead of the storm.

Thursday, many headed to hardware stores hoping to be stocked up and prepared for this storm.

At Bowling Feed and Hardware in Catlettsburg, portable propane tanks and generators are flying off the shelves.

Sonja Lewis shopped at the store, trying to stock up for the winter weather, as another potential ice storm is worrisome for her.

“We were out for over a week without power or phones. I mean, it was terrible,” Lewis said.

Dylan Vanhoose, who works at Bowling Feed and Hardware, said the store has been busy.

“You can tell people are trying to be a little more prepared, and people who would only get a little bit of propane are getting several tanks,” he said.

As many people are using a generator for the first time, Vanhoose recommends taking an extra step for safety and buying a carbon monoxide detector.

“Any time you’re using a gas appliance or something with harmful fumes, you need to have one around. Generally, you want to have it within a few foot of the ground,” Vanhoose said.

If you do lose power, and use a generator there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

Move your generator about 20 feet away from your home, and don’t plug your generator directly into an electric socket.

Most generators can run up to eight hours without needing to refuel, but make sure you turn it off and let it cool first, which takes about 15 minutes, before you refuel it.

