Big Sandy RECC experiences morning outages due to ice accumulation, but issues are resolved quickly

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative (RECC) are thankful for less ice than was forecasted. The National Weather Service forecasted up to a quarter-inch of ice, but a majority of the region only saw 0.1 inches or less, still leaving 1,300 without power, but it was resolved in two to three hours.

“If we would have gotten that, it could have been devastating to us,” said Manager of Member Services Natasha Wiley. “Last year, in 2021, we got about half an inch and it was total destruction.”

Last year, the region saw widespread damages to power lines and poles due to a larger amount of ice accumulation, which left 10,000 without power for more than a week in the Big Sandy RECC coverage area.

“Freezing rain and the ice, it just collects on power lines and adds a tremendous amount of weight onto those lines,” said Wiley. “The pressure can pull them, break them, pull down poles, break poles.”

Through both outages, Big Sandy RECC linemen worked diligently to restore power to their members. Sometimes these repairs were in areas without truck access to the damaged lines.

“They have to get the poles up the hill best they can,” said Wiley. “A lot of times it’s snow or rain, sleet, so it’s terrible conditions a lot of times that they have to work in through the night.”

Officials and linemen suggest, if you see a downed power line, to call the professionals and stay away.

“Always think of any down line as a live line,” said Wiley. “Always stay away, call us if you see a line down, and just stay away from it.”

To report an outage or downed line, Wiley said you can call the Big Sandy RECC office at 1-888-789-7322, text the word “OUTAGE” to 55050, or go to the Big Sandy RECC website for more information or to check the outage map.

