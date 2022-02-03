WYMT accepting team applications for 2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Classic Committee is now accepting applications for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

The tournament will be held December 5-10 at Perry Central High School.

All boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches were emailed the application. Those who did not receive it may email sports@wymt.com

Applications must be received by Monday, February 21 or postmarked by Friday, February 18.

The Perry Central Commodores are the defending boys’ champions, beating Harlan 72-52. The Shelby Valley Lady Kats defeated Knott Central 57-53 for the girls’ trophy.

