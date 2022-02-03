Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Identity released of person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in rape case

Latest News

Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but...
6-year-old put on life support, diagnosed with rare condition associated with COVID-19
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Biden to terrorists: We will come after you
Major health insurance companies are raking in record profits while insurance gets more...
Health insurance companies make record profits as costs soar in US
Robbery arrest in Manchester
Robbery suspect arrested in Clay County
Pikeville High School senior Drew Hurley is heading to West Point.
Pikeville senior headed to West Point