Winter storm on the way later today, flooding also possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve talked about it all week, but it’s finally on our doorstep. Be ready for literally anything and everything in the next 24-36 hours.

Today and Tomorrow

We will start the day with climbing temperatures as the slow-moving front approaches the mountains. It will be close to 50 when you head out the door this morning. We should top out in the mid to upper 50s later. Your rain gear is going to be your best friend today. The rain could be heavy at times and some localized high water issues are definitely possible. We probably won’t feel most of the impact along the rivers until Friday or even Saturday after the rain stops. A Flood Watch goes into effect for most of the region at 7 a.m.

A Flood Watch goes into effect for most of the region Thursday morning. It will end Friday morning. Posted 2-3-2022. (WYMT)

A host of winter weather alerts also go into effect later tonight and in the overnight hours, depending on your location. Once they all become active, most of our region will be either under a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. It’s not for snow this time. It’s for sleet and ice.

Starting Thursday night and going into Friday morning, most of our region will be under either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Posted 2-3-2022 (WYMT)

You can find detailed information about when the alerts go into effect for your area and what the main threats are here.

Temperatures are already dropping in Western Kentucky and that trend will move eastward with the front. Rain will start to transition over to freezing rain and sleet from north to south as temperatures drop. Here is a timeline of when we expect that to happen.

Here is when we expect the freezing rain to start across the region on Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Posted 2-3-2022. (WYMT)

Most models are showing the potential of up to 3 or 4″ of rain with this system before the transition starts when the temperatures drop. Don’t forget, even when that happens, it’s still moisture, so that will also end up in the rivers at some point. Significant icing is also possible overnight, especially in the northern counties. Some spots along the I-64/Mountain Parkway corridor could see half of an inch of ice or more by Friday morning. Ice is a different ballgame than snow. You will not be able to drive on it. Also, power outages are likely in areas that see more than one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation on the power lines.

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday morning. Posted 2-3-2022. (WYMT)

While snow is not a big concern with this system, flakes could still fly on Friday. If you see any accumulation, it will be closer to I-64. We are definitely in the nowcasting part of this system.

Temperatures will crash as we head into Friday. Our high will be at midnight potentially in the upper 30s. Most spots will be in the mid to upper 20s by Friday morning. Overnight lows going into Saturday morning could be in the teens or maybe even single digits, depending on how fast the skies clear. Travel issues are expected both Friday and Saturday mornings, so be aware of that. Be sure to keep the WYMT Weather App handy for all updates and to track this thing live with us.

Extended Forecast

If you’ve made it this far, I salute you. For your reward, I give you an extended stretch of dry weather. Starting Saturday, the sunshine will take back over the forecast and it looks to stick around through most of next week. That will be a welcome break from winter’s wrath. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and will stay in the 40s and close to 50 all the way through next Thursday. Lows will drop into the 20s all those nights.

Hang in there and take care of each other the next couple of days!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.