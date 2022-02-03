Wildcats grab twelfth-straight win over Vanderbilt

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky remains undefeated in Rupp Arena this season with a 77-70 win over Vanderbilt.

The Cats led by ten at the break, with Vanderbilt cutting it to as little as one early in the second half.

Davion Mintz dropped a career-high 21 points, shooting 6-11 FGs.

Kentucky is back on the road against Alabama on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Kentucky-Vanderbilt stats (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.