Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A big time cold front is working through the mountains this evening as steady rain turns to freezing rain, causing the potential for ice accumulations.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re continuing to watch rain change to freezing rain across the mountains as a powerful cold front drops surface temperatures from the 50s this afternoon into the 30s this evening. The forecast remains highly dependent, however, not just on the temperature at the surface, but aloft in the atmosphere as well. Even small differences can mean big changes in the forecast, but the general consensus this evening is the greatest chance for a quarter to half-inch of ice remains along and north of the Mountain Parkway. Areas south of that to the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor are at risk for between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice, with areas south of that seeing up to a glaze, but having seen more heavy rain.

Our entire region is under an Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory from now or later today until sometime on Friday. Posted 2-3-2022. (WYMT Weather)

Here is when we expect the freezing rain to start across the region on Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Posted 2-3-2022. (WYMT Weather)

Temperatures remain cold tonight as freezing rain continues, down into the upper 20s for overnight lows. As the air cools throughout the atmosphere in the morning, we could finish things off with a little bit of snow, but no accumulations are expected. We stay cold, with temperatures only making it into the 30s for the afternoon as we stay on the mostly cloudy side. We’ll try to clear things out overnight, allowing lows to get down into the middle and upper teens.

The Weekend and Beyond

Thankfully, as we head into the first weekend of February, things look to quiet down on the weather front. High pressure works into the region starting on Saturday, allowing the sun to pop back out amidst a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll kickstart the melting process too, as high temperatures get back above freezing in the middle 30s. Just keep an eye on anything re-freezing on the roads as we’re back in the lower 20s overnight.

That general theme continues into Sunday and the first half of the new work week. We’ll warm up a touch ahead of a weak system on Sunday (that looks to pass us by anyway) into the middle 40s, we’ll drop back into the lower 40s for the start of next week as sunny skies continue.

