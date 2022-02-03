Robbery suspect arrested in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Manchester Police Department announced a robbery-related arrest Thursday morning.

The robbery, which happened in November, was at a Marathon gas station in North Manchester.

Police say a man, who fit the description of Tommy Vaughn, went into the store with a crowbar and took the cash register by force. Police went on to say that he then ran from the scene.

The suspect, Vaughn, was arrested after several interviews, surveillance camera replays and search warrants were carried out.

