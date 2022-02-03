Advertisement

Robbery suspect arrested in Clay County

Robbery arrest in Manchester
Robbery arrest in Manchester(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Manchester Police Department announced a robbery-related arrest Thursday morning.

The robbery, which happened in November, was at a Marathon gas station in North Manchester.

Police say a man, who fit the description of Tommy Vaughn, went into the store with a crowbar and took the cash register by force. Police went on to say that he then ran from the scene.

The suspect, Vaughn, was arrested after several interviews, surveillance camera replays and search warrants were carried out.

